Our Staff Reporter

KP CM directs to pay attention to plantation in urban areas

Mahmood Khan instructs to take strict action against use of plastic bags.

Peshawar    –   Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to pay special attention to the plantation in urban areas during the ongoing Monsoon Plantation Campaign and said that saplings with the capacity to grow into big trees should be selected for plantation in urban areas.

He further directed them to take strict actions against the use of plastic bags to make the province polythene free. He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding Urban Plantation Drive held here the other day. Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and high-ups of concerned departments attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of the concerned districts joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting discussed threadbare the proposed strategy for plantation under the Urban Forestation Drive and took several important decisions. The CM on the occasion, directed the concerned administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to execute the strategy chalked out for the Urban Forestation Drive in letter and spirit.

He also directed the concerned authorities to plant the saplings on roadsides, banks of canals, government schools, offices, hospitals and all other available spaces. He further directed them to engage citizens in the plantation drive to make it a real success.

Mahmood Khan said that to achieve the desired results, those plants should be selected for plantation which are suitable to the environment of the concerned areas. The chair directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to take indiscriminate actions against the use of plastic bags and said that the provincial government had made proper legislation which needs to be implemented in the true sense.

Mahmood Khan said that urban plantation and ban on plastic bags both are of vital importance and inaction in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost adding that he would monitor the progress on monthly basis.

