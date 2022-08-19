Ladies hold Royal Palm Ladies Independence Day Golf Match

LAHORE -The Ladies Golf Playing Segment of the city in collaboration with the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Management and ardent golfing sponsor Shaukat Hassan of ZIC Oils brought fulfilling contentment to the Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations. Tournament Director Mrs Minaa Zainab had set up the playing format as stroke play nine holes thus allowing the ladies to reap playing benefit from a shortened form of golf. In gross category, Anna James Gill was the front runner while the runner-up was Zebunnisa followed by Tehmina Ahmed. In net section, Minaa Zainab was the winner followed by Uzma Khurshid and Shabana Waheed. In the infants golf event, Sara Shahzad was first, Muneeba Rafaqat second and Shadab Mateen third. The ladies managed to collect a sum of Rs 91,000 which was donated to Jannat ul Firdous Trust for the flood affectees. The sponsor Shaukat Hassan added another Rs 100,000 and the aggregate sum became Rs 191,000.