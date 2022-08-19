Staff Reporter

Ladies hold Royal Palm Ladies Independence Day Golf Match

LAHORE -The Ladies Golf Playing Segment of the city in collaboration with the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Management and ardent golfing sponsor Shaukat Hassan of ZIC Oils brought fulfilling contentment to the Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations. Tournament Director Mrs Minaa Zainab had set up the playing format as stroke play nine holes thus allowing the ladies to reap playing benefit from a shortened form of golf. In gross category, Anna James Gill was the front runner while the runner-up was Zebunnisa followed by Tehmina Ahmed. In net section, Minaa Zainab was the winner followed by Uzma Khurshid and Shabana Waheed. In the infants golf event, Sara Shahzad was first, Muneeba Rafaqat second and Shadab Mateen third. The ladies managed to collect a sum of Rs 91,000 which was donated to Jannat ul Firdous Trust for the flood affectees. The sponsor Shaukat Hassan added another Rs 100,000 and the aggregate sum became Rs 191,000.

More Stories
Islamabad

Govt fully aware of challenges being faced by country: Pirzada

National

Polio teams vaccinate children in flooded areas of Lakki

Islamabad

Peoples’ interaction can remove perceptions on Xinjiang: Chinese diplomat

National

KP CM directs to pay attention to plantation in urban areas

Islamabad

Customs officers lock horns over change of ‘seniority list’

Islamabad

Govt succeeds in bringing economy out of red zone: Ahsan Iqbal

Karachi

Sindh decides to release Rs3m for each flood-hit district

Karachi

Special treatment given to Imran by accepting nomination papers: Sharjeel Memon

Karachi

PDP questions performance of PPP during rains

International

Damage to Zaporizhzhia plant would be suicide, warns UN chief

1 of 3,750

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More