Layyah pornography case: main accused held

MULTAN – South Punjab Police on Thursday arrested the main accused involved in physical assault and pornography case in Layyah. The accused was arrested by the day and night efforts of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) led by SP Rab Nawaz Tullah. The accused namely Shahzaib alias Rana Waseem was the resident of Chowk Azam, district Layyah. Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq hailed the efforts of JIT for arresting the main accused in Layyah pornography case as the accused was arrested with the help of locator by using latest technology. Additional IGP South said that the JIT deserves praise and reward and added that complete awareness of the facts regarding case was major achievement of the police. He further said that all the accused involved in the incident would be brought to justice and all legal measures to be taken to get strict punishments to the accused.