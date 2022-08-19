LRH to have medical college soon

Peshawar – A meeting at the Lady Reading Hospital here on Thursday decided to expedite work on the establishment of a medical college on the hospital premises.

The meeting, chaired by LRH’s Board of Governors Chairman Prof Nausherwan Khan Burki, also discussed other projects.

LRH spokesperson Muhammad Asim said that Burki, in his recent visit, held a meeting with the committee formed for the proposed medical college.

The spokesman said that Burki also inspected the new operation theatres, whose inauguration is also expected soon.

He said the meeting also decided to appoint nurses, construct a new gynaecology building and also took decisions concerning the pathology, OPD, IBP and cafeteria on the hospital premises.

The spokesman said that Dr Nausherwan Khan Burki also hold a detailed meeting with Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Abrar Khan, Dean Dr Hamid Shehzad, Medical Director Dr Abdul Basir Khan, and Associate Director Tariq Burki and senior officers of the hospital and discussed the ongoing projects.

Burki also directed the hospital administration to ensure free treatment under Sehat Sahulat Card Plus to all patients.