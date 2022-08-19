Lumpy skin disease spreads across Attock

Attock-Lumpy skin disease that surfaced at a small level before Eid-ul-Adha in some parts of the district has spread across the whole district due to alleged carelessness of the officers and staff of the Livestock Department. A large number of cattle died because of the disease while hundreds are still in its grip inflicting loss of millions to the owners. Veterinary doctors of the Livestock Department are forcing farmers to visit their private hospitals while veterinary assistants are minting money on one pretext or the other who visit different villages and remote areas. After public complaints, DC Attock Muhammad Zulqarnain called a meeting of the Livestock Department and directed to take action on war footings to control this disease. Livestock Department authorities apprised Deputy Commissioner that a large number of cattle have been vaccinated by the Department which the farmers say is incorrect. On the other hand, the farmers say that the veterinary assistants of the department are allegedly responsible for the spread of the disease as they reuse syringes. Farmers alleged that the field workers of livestock department were charging thousands of rupees from them on the pretext of consultation fee and cost of the medicines. If this disease is not controlled then it will lead to shortage of milk and meat. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has directed the concerned to start vaccination of the cattle on war footings, launch awareness campaign across the district to control this disease and make the farmers aware about disposal of dead cattle which at present were not being buried and being thrown in open and in nullahs and river Haro. Meanwhile, MNA Major Tahir Sadiq from Attock has sent a letter to Chief Minister Punjab, Secretary Livestock Department and Commissioner Rawalpindi and Deputy Commissioner Attock to take measures to control lumpy skin disease and to allocate funds for Livestock Department for the purchase of vaccine which may be administered to cattle.