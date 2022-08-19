Minor boy killed

KASUR – A five-year-old child was killed in Chhityanwala village on the outskirts of Mustafa Abad.

The body of the missing child was found at 1:00am in frozen condition. Apparently, it seems that body was kept in the refrigerator following the murder. After getting information about the incident, SP Investigation Abdul Wahab and SHO Mustafa Abad reached the spot along with a heavy contingent. According to the details, the dead body of M Irshad’s child Rehan was recovered on Wednesday night. Rehan had gone missing from his house when he was playing near his house. The body was found at 100 yards from his house.

The crime scene unit and forensic teams have also collected the evidence. During the preliminary investigation, police have found some evidence and police teams have been formed to probe the case. The SHO said the accused will be traced and arrested soon. Till filing of this report, police have yet to arrest the accused.

TWO DRUG PEDDLERS held

Saddar police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. Police on Thursday said that the team had set up a picket at highway and arrested two drug peddlers -Usama and Liaqat besides recovering 15-kg narcotics from them. Cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway.