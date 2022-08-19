Monsoon afforestation campaign launched in KP

Peshawar – Secretary Forest and Environment, Muhammad Abid Majeed has said that in the light of instructions issued by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ongoing Monsoon afforestation campaign would be made successful by utilizing full efforts and resources throughout the province.

Furthermore, the Chief Conservator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ejaz Qadir explained that 161 plantation events have been organized, resulting in the plantation of 3 lakhs and 43 thousand saplings of trees, while 6 lakhs and 69 thousand saplings of trees had been distributed among the local community.

A total number of 10 lakhs, 9 thousand and 995 saplings of trees were planted during a single day and adding that forests are not only national assets but they are important for the survival of life.

Chief Conservator stressed the concerned officials as well as the general public to take part in the elevation and promotion of forests. He said that the forest department was keen to achieve the goals set by the provincial government by planting and distributing more saplings of trees among the community so that the vision of clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be achieved.

KHYBER: Chief Conservator of Forest Ijaz Qader while speaking on the occasion of planting a sapling during the monsoon plantation drive in Jamrud on Thursday said that plantation is the only option to tackle climate change, and twenty-five per cent of the country’s territory is obligatory to be covered with forest for economic progress and a healthy environment.

Flanked by conservator merged districts Fazalullah, he said that extra-plantation is not only necessary for addition with forest but it also shuns climatic challenges and promotes tourism.

The official urged the laymen to assist the forest department by planting and caring for the plants to make the country green and neat. Sharing details field officer Ijaz Khan said that in the ongoing plantation campaign 67,100 siblings have been planted in various localities of district Khyber including Zakha Khel, Basey Camp, Dagari College, Jamrud, Takata Baig and Kala Khel.

During the drive approximately 32,100 siblings have planted while 35,000 siblings have been distributed among the residents of the area, he added.

The forest officials appealed to the masses especially to the residents of Khyber to plant as much as siblings in the fields and at spere lands to make the country green and neat and to develop and preserve a healthy environment for the coming generation.