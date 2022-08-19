Staff Reporter

Motorcycle lifter gang busted

SARGODHA     –    Sargodha police on Thursday busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen bikes from their possession. Police said that a special team was constituted on the direction of DPO to arrest the bike lifter gang. The team conducted raid and arrested three members of ‘Shani’ gang,besides recovering nine stolen motorcycles from them. They were identified as – ring leader Shani, M Akram and M Waqas. Police said the accused confessed to have committed nine robberies while further investigation was underway.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Princess Diana ‘predicted’ her fatal car crash years before her death

International

Damage to Zaporizhzhia plant would be suicide, warns UN chief

Business

Export of telecom, computer, information services crosses $2.6 billion in FY2021-22

Newspaper

Nawaz, Rauf lead Pakistan’s dominant series-clinching win

Headlines

Pakistan, Australia resolve to boost bilateral relations

National

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

National

Minor boy killed

National

Court gives 5-day physical remand of main suspect in girl torture case

National

UAE to invest in Faisalabad on priority basis, says envoy

Multan

Layyah pornography case: main accused held

1 of 9,853

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More