Staff Reporter

MQM-P leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil discharged from hospital

KARACHI    –    Muttahida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil has been discharged from the hospital after coming out of a coma, he had suffered from a brain haemorrhage. According to details, MQM-P leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil has recovered from a coma after he suffered a brain haemorrhage and has been shifted back to his home. Kunwar was under treatment in a private hospital for the past two months. Doctors have advised complete bed rest for the MQM-P leader until he is completely healthy. He has also been advised against meeting a lot of people due to infection spread, the doctors said. The hospital has also provided Kunwar Naveed with home nursing staff to take care of his health. Sindh government had announced to bear all expenses of MQM-P leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s treatment. According to details, the Sindh government wrote a letter to the hospital where Kunwar Naveed is admitted, and informed them that all medical expenses of the MPA will be borne by the provincial government.

