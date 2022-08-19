Our Staff Reporter

Muhammad Ali takes charge as Deputy Commissioner Lahore

LAHORE – Muhammad Ali, who is former PSO to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and remained Deputy Commissioner of different cities, took over the charge of new Deputy Commissioner Lahore here on Thursday. Muhammad Ali has wide experience of this post as he had remained the former Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad and Rawalpindi and now he has assumed the charge of metropolitan city as New Deputy Commissioner. Before his taking over the charge, Umer Sher Chattha was the performing the duty of Deputy Commissioner Lahore. While taking over the charge, new Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali used the official twitter handle to convey his mission and purpose as new DC Lahore, saying, “Took the charge of #DC #Lahore. My focus would be on #Polio, #Dengue, #Revenue, #Cleanliness & Price Control. All officers of District Administration would work tirelessly to serve the citizens.”

 

