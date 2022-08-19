Nawaz, Rauf lead Pakistan’s dominant series-clinching win

ROTTERDAM – Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf claimed three wickets each as Pakistan shrugged off their indifferent bowling effort from the opener to register a series-clinching seven-wicket win over Netherlands in the second ODI at Rotterdam.

The hosts were bowled out for a paltry 186 in under 45 overs, a target Pakistan chased down with more than 16 overs to spare courtesy fifties from Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Agha Salman. Only a 109-run partnership between Bas de Leede (89) and Tom Cooper (66) saved Netherlands the blushes on an otherwise forgettable day in the office. The Dutch top-order was rocked early after opting to bat. They were reduced to 8/3 inside the fourth over with Naseem Sham and Haris Rauf hitting their strides from the get go.

It was then that de Leede and Cooper joined forces with a fine attempt at course correction. Cooper hooked Naseem for a six and followed that with a four but also enjoyed a reprieve; caught off Naseem, the umpires ruled that the bowler had overstepped. De Leede dropped anchor at the other end, allowing Cooper to take charge. The latter launched Shadab Khan for a six and then struck three fours Mohammad Wasim for three fours. The partnership flourished past the 100-run mark but just when Netherlands appeared to have recovered from their rocky start than they slipped into quagmire.

Cooper was dismissed in tame fashion off Nawaz, hitting an attempted scoop right back at the bowler. Captain Scott Edwards also fell to Nawaz and Netherlands were in free fall once more. De Leede watched on from one end as the rest of the middle-order caved. He was the last man dismissed on 89 in the 45th over.

The hosts’ best chance was to land early blows on Pakistan and Vivian Kingma handed them just that when he dismissed Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq in his second over. But from 11/2 the trusted pair of Babar and Rizwan got together and stitched a steady 88-run stand. Babar was dismissed for a 65-ball 57 but Agha Salman walked in and plundered a half-century off just 35 balls. Salman and Rizwan, who managed a half-century of his own, mowed down the target and sealed the series win with 98 balls to spare.

Scores in brief

PAKISTAN 191 for 3 (Rizwan 69*, Babar 57, Salman 50*, Kingma 2-32) beat NETHERLANDS 186 (de Leede 89, Cooper 66, Rauf 3-16, Nawaz 3-42) by seven wickets.