Staff Reporter

NHS to get Pakistan’s first-ever Sports Medicine Centre

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Taimoor Masood performed the groundbreaking ceremony of Pakistan’s first-ever Sports Medicine Centre at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. SBP Vice Chairman Zahid Qayyum, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Omair Hasan, Tariq Wattoo, Rauf Bajwa, Rana Nadeem, Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present there. Medical experts Dr Asad Abbas, Dr Azam Khan, Prof Kamran Butt and Dr Amir Sohail and other health officials also attended the ceremony. The DG SBP and other medical experts highlighted different features, functions and services of Sports Medicine Centre during their briefing to the sports minister. Multiple treatments and services including Sports Ultrasound, Isokinetic Strength Testing, Sports Physiotherapy, Sports Surgery, Exercise Physiology, Sports Biomechanic, Sports Radiology and Sports Nutrition will be provided to athletes at the Centre.

