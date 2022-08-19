Our Staff Reporter

Niazi playing mind games: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Imran Niazi was confusing people by distorting facts, playing mind games and was insulting intelligence of people through deceitful speech.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “This is what self-righteousness does to you: you consider yourself holy & above reproach despite flawed conduct in office. You confuse people by distorting facts. You play mind games & insult their intelligence through deceitful ways. Niazi’s speech today was nothing but this.

 

