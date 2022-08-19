NIM under training officers meet Malakand Commissioner

Peshawar – A group of 16 officers under training at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore for the 31st Senior Management Course along with faculty members paid a visit to Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif and met Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday.

DIG Malakand Division Zeeshan Asghar was also present on the occasion of the meeting. The senior officers during their meeting with Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali discussed matters related to national issues and policies and learned about various aspects of management, challenges, and plans. The visiting senior officers belonged to federal, provincial, and other services. Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali thanked the officers and faculty members for their visit and presented their traditional gifts of Swat valley.

Meanwhile, Matiullah Khan assumed charge of his post as Commissioner Bannu division here on Thursday.

Matiullah said that all the government officers are the servants of the people, and the immediate solution to all problems faced by the people, including the establishment of law and order and reducing the artificial price hiking, is their first duty and priority. He expressed these views during an informal discussion with officers after taking formal charge of the Division as Commissioner.

Commissioner Bannu Matiullah expressed his determination that as the administrative head of the Bannu Division, he will do everything possible to resolve the problems faced by the people of Bannu, Lakky Marwat, and North Waziristan.

He issued instructions to the district administration officers to make provision of facilities and prompt justice to the people as their motto.