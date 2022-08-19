ONE Homes signs strategic partnership agreement with UAE-based Ayana Holdings

ISLAMABAD – Leading real estate developers ONE Homes have signed a strategic partnership agreement with UAE-based Ayana Holdings for a first of its kind $30 million Resort-Living development in Islamabad.

The group has recently acquired 100,000 square feet of prime land in the twin cities bordering a 2500-acre national forest and within minutes of a PGA Standard golf course, where they will be developing Pakistan’s first Resort-Living development tailor made for overseas Pakistanis. ONE Homes, known for leveraging their global network to bring world leading companies to Pakistan, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Ayana Holdings at the groups head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Speaking on the collaboration, Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer at ONE Homes, said that the company was very excited to partner with a highly experienced and innovative group in Ayana Holdings. “At ONE Homes our vision is to create the highest level of lifestyle developments in Pakistan with a core goal of improving our clients lifestyles. This collaboration with Ayana will allow us to leverage on their global expertise to bring world leading technology and concepts to our landmark development in Islamabad,” he told journalists here. Chairman Ayana Holdings, Abdullah Bin Lahej said on the occasion that Pakistan is a rich and diverse nation with which the UAE shares historic relationships.

“We are honoured to collaborate with ONE Homes on this first of a kind development and look forward to contributing to creating a first of its kind project for the people of Islamabad,” he maintained. CEO & Founding Partner of Ayana Holdings, Hamid Kerayechian said that his company has been looking at Pakistan for some time now and the market has always been on our radar but we had been waiting for the right opportunity. In closing remarks, Aqib said that a Resort-Living development is a project where we combine the lifestyle of a resort with residential living.

“Amenities would match a five-star hotel and typically include a full lobby, theatres, restaurants & cafes, 24-hour concierge services, state of the art fitness facilities and dedicated children’s entertainment zones blended with traditional residential living, in effect delivering overseas Pakistanis with the best of both worlds. To deliver these cutting-edge concepts we have to leverage on our global network and partner with companies that have experience in delivering projects of this level on the international stage,” he said. Notable projects Ayana Holdings have been involved with include Mandarin Oriental, Istanbul, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Nuraxi Resort, Sardinia Italy and Nautilus Resort, Maldives.