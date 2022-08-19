Our Staff Reporter

Outgoing city chief gets exceptional send-off by CDA officers and staff  

ISLAMABAD – Former chairman Capital Development Authority Amir Ali Ahmed got an exceptional send-off by officers and workers of the civic authority.
In routine, the outgoing chairman CDA was never invited into the authority but in the case of Amir Ali Ahmed, he was given a warm welcome by his former subordinates on his arrival at authority’s headquarter on Thursday.
He participated in an unannounced farewell ceremony, which was also attended by board members of CDA, officers and employees of all departments and officials of CBA Union.
Speaking to the participants of the event, former chairman Amir Ali Ahmed thanked all the board members, officers and employees for their diligence and hard work.
He said that without the help of his team and CDA employees, completion of several mega projects in the city were not possible within a short span of time.  He said CDA was in loss when he took the charge as its chairman but he said that now the organisation has billions of rupees in its account besides that the authority had done dozens of projects worth billions.
Moreover, he also urged the officers and employees to ensure cooperation with the newly appointed CDA chairman and continue to play an important role in providing more facilities to the citizens.
He also expressed the hope that they will continue their efforts to further improve the international standards of the city.
On this occasion, the officers, union officials and employees appreciated the role of former chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed for building and beautifying the city and also lauded his role for the welfare of the officers and employees.
Furthermore, it was also expressed that under the supervision of the former chairman, where the beauty and facilities of the city were increased, the privileges of the employees were also significantly increased so that they could provide facilities to the citizens.
Former chairman had done several projects in Islamabad including development of New Blue Area, development of sectors I-12, I-15 and E-12, launch of Park Enclave III, Rawal Dam Interchange, PWD underpass, three metro bus services while work on 7th Avenue Interchange, an interchange at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Double Road Rawalpindi, 10th Avenue, IJP road and Margalla Avenue and Judicial Complex were also initiated in his tenure.

