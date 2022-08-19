Pakistan beat Netherlands 3-0 in World Jr Squash event

LAHORE – Pakistan team beat Netherlands by 3-0 on the second day of the Pool matches during the World Junior Team Championship 2022 in France. Pakistan’s Muhammad Hamza Khan played well against Samuel Gerrits 11-9, 11-5, 11-6. Noor Zaman doubled the lead of the men in green as he edged out Knut Hogevorst 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 11-8 while Muhammad Ashab Irfan guided Pakistan to a 3-0 victory as he outsmarted Hjalmer Mols 11-3, 11-5, 11-5. Pakistan will now play against Hong Kong in the next match.