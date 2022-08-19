Pakistan rejects deliberate Indian attempts of pre-poll rigging in IIOJK

Pakistan has categorically rejected the deliberate Indian attempts of pre-poll rigging and overt manipulation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement today [Friday], Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the latest announcement of permitting even temporary residents in the occupied territory to register as voters is a clear manifestation of the treacherous Indian design to influence the outcome of so-called elections in IIOJK.

The Spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s complete rejection of India’s steps aimed at turning the Muslim majority in IIOJK into a minority.

The spokesperson said despite its reprehensible measures that have followed the illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, India will not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people or to mislead the world community.

Asim Iftikhar urged the Indian government to desist from all actions in the IIOJK that violate the international law, the UN Charter, and the 4th Geneva Convention.