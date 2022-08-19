News Desk

Pakistan rejects Indian attempts of pre-poll rigging in IIOJ&K

Pakistan has categorically rejected the deliberate Indian attempts of pre-poll rigging and overt manipulation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the latest announcement of permitting even temporary residents in the occupied territory to register as voters is a clear manifestation of the treacherous Indian design to influence the outcome of so-called elections in IIOJ&K.

The FO spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s complete rejection of Indian attempts aimed at turning the Muslim majority in the occupied valley into a minority.

Asim Iftikhar added despite its reprehensible measures that have followed the illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, India will not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people or to mislead the world community.

He also urged the Indian government to desist from all actions in the IIOJ&K that violate the international law, the UN Charter, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

“India must also release all political prisoners detained on trumped-up charges, halt human rights violations in the IIOJ&K, lift the brutal military siege, and let the Kashmiris exercise their legitimate right to self-determination,” the spokesman added.

Pakistan also calls upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the blatant Indian attempts at effecting illegal demographic changes in the occupied valley and to hold India to account.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Chairman P&D board meets Ifad delegates

National

Sadiqabad: Two WAPDA employees ‘kidnapped’

Islamabad

Prohibited funding case: FIA to send another notice to Imran Khan

Lahore

Traffic policeman dies after being hit by speeding vehicle

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill: PTI protests in Senate against ‘mistreatment’

Islamabad

Shehbaz helpless PM, Miftah is IMF’s spokesperson: Sh Rasheed

Islamabad

Rain, wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

National

PML-N MPA booked for threatening RO

National

Govt appoints Jameel Ahmad as Governor SBP

Karachi

Three children saved from drowning in Korangi Nadi

1 of 8,901

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More