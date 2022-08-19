Pakistan rejects Indian attempts of pre-poll rigging in IIOJ&K

Pakistan has categorically rejected the deliberate Indian attempts of pre-poll rigging and overt manipulation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the latest announcement of permitting even temporary residents in the occupied territory to register as voters is a clear manifestation of the treacherous Indian design to influence the outcome of so-called elections in IIOJ&K.

The FO spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s complete rejection of Indian attempts aimed at turning the Muslim majority in the occupied valley into a minority.

Asim Iftikhar added despite its reprehensible measures that have followed the illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, India will not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people or to mislead the world community.

He also urged the Indian government to desist from all actions in the IIOJ&K that violate the international law, the UN Charter, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

“India must also release all political prisoners detained on trumped-up charges, halt human rights violations in the IIOJ&K, lift the brutal military siege, and let the Kashmiris exercise their legitimate right to self-determination,” the spokesman added.

Pakistan also calls upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the blatant Indian attempts at effecting illegal demographic changes in the occupied valley and to hold India to account.