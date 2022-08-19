Past in Perspective

To campaign against colonialism is like barking

up a tree that has already been cut down.

–Andrew Cohen

In 1858, after the Indian Revolt of 1857, the Indian Parliament passed the Government of India Act according to which power would be transferred to the Crown from the East India Company which was blamed for the revolt. The company’s residual powers were vested in the secretary of state for India who would preside over the post from an office in London. Some of the British’s political leaders had amassed immense power by then and became the secretaries of state for India and retained control over its governance. The rest of the control was in the hands of viceroys and the 15000 Indian Civil Service officials who dealt with administrative matters across all of British India.