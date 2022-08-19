Peoples’ interaction can remove perceptions on Xinjiang: Chinese diplomat

ISLAMABAD – Chinese diplomat Wang Shengjie has said that Pakistan-China friendship is embedded deeply in the roots of both the countries that would certainly get strengthened further benefitting the governments and the peoples of both the neighbouring states.

He also talked about the beauty and cultural prosperity of Xinjiang by calling it a wonderful land. He said that fake media reports have created misperception about Xinjiang’s cultural beauty and its socio-economic rise.

The senior diplomat from the Embassy of China in Islamabad expressed these views while addressing a dialogue on ‘China’s Xinjiang Policy’ as a guest of honour. The seminar was organised by China Study Centre of COMSATS University.

He said many countries are suffering because of the war on terror. The main reason behind this is the spread of misinformation through social media which creates panic and chaos among the general public.

He mentioned some of the quotes of Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque, Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Zafar-ud-Din Mahmood where they described Xinjiang as a land of beauty and peace that accounts for 25 percent increase of Uyghur population between 2010 and 2018.

He concluded by giving some suggestions for the improvement of the problem by strengthening the policy communication, promote people to people connections and trade cooperation.

In his opening remarks, Prof Dr Shams-ul-Qamar, Campus Director of COMSATS University Islamabad, who welcomed all the speakers and discussants to the dialogue while thanking the Chinese Embassy for their assistance in arranging such event.

He also gave a brief introduction about the CUI faculty and alumni who are working closely with the Chinese academia and seeking education from the leading Chinese universities.

Group Captain (Retd.) Sultan M Hali, Defence Analyst, gave the second keynote speech by rightly portraying Xinjiang. He said that Xinjiang was in a very poor condition in 1974 but it is much more beautiful and prosperous than any other region of the world at present times.

The GDP of Xinjiang has been recorded as 1.38 trillion in 2020 with major high speed rails projects and more than 21 airports. According to provided information, 20,000 mosques are currently present in Xinjiang where Islamic education is being taught to young Muslims leaving behind extremism.

Muhammad Nasir Khan, President, former Chinese Association, Pakistan, and the 3rd keynote speaker mentioned fast economic development as the secret of Xinjiang and China’s success. He said that the Chinese government paid a lot of attention towards the development of Xinjiang and worked out several measures for bringing economic prosperity.

Later the second session which was the dialogue about China’s Xinjiang Policy, moderated by Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Head of China Study Centre.

Dr. Awan opened the discussion by highlighting the three main themes of discussion. The session started with Khizar Hayat, Eurasian Century Institute, Islamabad, who completely nullified the accusations made by the global world against China on the Xinjiang matter by announcing them as false accusations.