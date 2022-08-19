PM focusing on economic stability, says Ch Shujat

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has vowed to support the federal government for economic betterment of the country.

Addressing the party’s executive committee session, the PML-Q Chief said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was leading the country in the right direction. “He is focusing on economic stability rather than carrying out victimising campaigns,” he added.

Chaudhry Shujat added that they have to prioritise the economy over politics. The country will progress only when inflation and poverty are controlled, he added. Shujat’s son Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the party head had always prioritised the nation’s interest over his own interest. He always advised all party leaders to work in solidarity, he added. “Tough times identify who is loyal to the party,” he added.

MNA Chaudhry Salik said that the PM was determined for economic stability and the eradication of poverty. CPEC was sabotaged deliberately via a conspiracy, he added. “They do not care about ministries or government, their word and commitments are far more important to them,” he added.

Ch Salik said his party never cared about power and ministries. “We only care about words, promises and well wishes and prayers,” he said. We had given words to 13 parties and we stood by our words,” he maintained. Salik said in his opinion prime minister was determined to revive economy and alleviate poverty. He claimed that dollar will fall further against rupee.

Talking to executive committee members, Ch Shujat Hussain said after revival of the economy, the country will progress in real terms. Shujat thanked party members for reposing trust in him. He further said that he would direct party members to participate in every meeting which would deliberate upon restoration of economy, controlling the inflation and solving public issues. On August 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced to maintain Chaudhry Shujat Hussain as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain had filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop intra-party elections announced by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Kamil Ali Agha.