PML-N MPA booked for threatening RO

A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pir Ashraf Rasool has been booked for threatening a returning officer (RO) in the PP-139 constituency.

On the complaint of a returning officer, a case was lodged against the PML-N MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool for giving threats to the RO of the PP-139 constituency.

The RO filed a written complaint to the police after allegedly receiving threats from the provincial lawmaker in a telephonic conversation.

The RO alleged that Ashraf Rasool wanted to influence the election by transfers of his blue-eyed employees.

The police complaint was lodged in the PP-139 constituency where the election commission is going to hold by-polls on September 11.

The provincial seat fell vacant after the resignation of Jalil Sharqpuri. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had awarded the ticket to Abu Bakr Sharqpuri in the said constituency.