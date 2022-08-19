News Desk

PML-N MPA booked for threatening RO

A Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pir Ashraf Rasool has been booked for threatening a returning officer (RO) in the PP-139 constituency.

On the complaint of a returning officer, a case was lodged against the PML-N MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool for giving threats to the RO of the PP-139 constituency.

The RO filed a written complaint to the police after allegedly receiving threats from the provincial lawmaker in a telephonic conversation.

The RO alleged that Ashraf Rasool wanted to influence the election by transfers of his blue-eyed employees.

The police complaint was lodged in the PP-139 constituency where the election commission is going to hold by-polls on September 11.

The provincial seat fell vacant after the resignation of Jalil Sharqpuri. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had awarded the ticket to Abu Bakr Sharqpuri in the said constituency.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Rain, wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

National

Govt appoints Jameel Ahmad as Governor SBP

Karachi

Three children saved from drowning in Korangi Nadi

National

PM kicks off nationwide anti-polio drive

National

Imran Khan confuses people by distorting facts: Shehbaz Sharif

National

Court reserves verdict on plea to extend Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand

National

Internet connectivity problems due to ‘issue’ in data networks: PTA

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill shifted to Kohsar police station

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 510 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad

Govt fully aware of challenges being faced by country: Pirzada

1 of 8,848

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More