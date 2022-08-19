Police arrest 10 outlaws

Islamabad-Police have arrested 10 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered stolen mobile phones, valuables, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession during the last 24 hours, informed police spokesman on Thursday.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities.

Following these directives, Kohsar police team arrested two drug peddlers namely Abdul Latif and Wajid Iqbal and recovered 1,150 gram hashish and 115 gram heroin from their possession. Likewise, Aabpara police arrested a bootlegger namely Rashid Sharif and recovered 36 litres of liquor.

Similarly, Golra police team arrested an accused namely Tariq and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Shalimar police team arrested a thief namely Amjad Khan and recovered a stolen mobile phone from his possession.

Moreover, Sabzi Mandi police team arrested three accused namely Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Afzal and Abbas and recovered 1,120 gram hashish and stolen valuables from their possession. Cases against all nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

While, during a special crackdown against absconders, Noon and Nilore police teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

Islamabad police have intensified the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce crime and arrest the culprits involved in it.