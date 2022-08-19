Police arrest 17 anti-social elements

ATTOCK –Police have arrested 17 anti-social elements from different locations of the district and recovered 3.2 kg chars, three pistols, a rifle and Rs 2.5 lac. All have been sent behind the bars after registration of cases against them. Those arrested include Sajid, Shoaib, Sohail, Afzal, Irfan, Liaqat, Shahzad, Khalid, Ali, Jamil, Aamir, Ali, Qasim, Amir Hamza, Irshad and Iqbal. Police also arrested a barber for sexually harassing a teenage boy who visited barber shop for his hair cut.