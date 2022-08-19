Our Staff Reporter

Polio teams vaccinate children in flooded areas of Lakki

Lakki marwat    –   Despite torrential rains for the last two days, hundreds of vaccinators, mostly female workers of the Health Department, carried out door to door activity to immunise children against the deadly crippling disease in all parts of Lakki Marwat district.

A new spell of heavy rains started on Tuesday night and continued on Wednesday and Thursday with intervals, flooding water courses and inundating rural and urban roads and streets and lanes in the residential areas.

Mud tracks in the rural localities turned into pools of water, troubling local residents and the male and female polio workers in particular.

The district health department has set a target of 186739 kids below the age of five years to be vaccinated during 10-day long anti-polio drive that commenced on August 15.

Around 163016 children between 4 months to 5 years will also get the dose of IPV (inactivated polio vaccine).

Local deputy commissioner Fazal Akbar also spent the day in the field to monitor performance of polio workers.

He told this scribe that he was impressed to see female workers vaccinating children in flooded streets in the rural areas of the district.

A female vaccinator said that many workers crossed flooded water courses on foot thus risking their lives to save children from the deadly epidemic.

“The calamity could not shatter our strong resolve and we launched the door to door campaign to administer kids with anti-polio vaccine,” she maintained.

