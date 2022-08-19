PPP says Imran Khan in despair

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in despair. PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman questioned Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s continued “two-faced approach” towards politics. “PTI’s gross hypocrisy has been exposed even more acutely. They hired an American consulting firm Grenier Consulting in 2021 run by a former CIA station chief in Islamabad to lobby and advise the party on Pak-US relations. Remember that this was when the PTI was still in power while Imran Khan was making speeches against the US and slowly isolating Pakistan, with a foreign policy in ruins. These shocking details of PTI deals keep surfacing,” Sherry Rehman, the incumbent Federal Minister for Climate Change, said. First, she said, “it was Grenier Consulting, and recently it is Fenton Arluck. Despite receiving the ‘letter’ on March 7th, 2022, alleging that the Opposition was conspiring with the US against the current government, i.e., PTI, through VNOC the party still entered a contract with Grenier Consulting in March 2022. This is just another reason why Imran Khan’s claim to bring ‘Haqeeqi Azaadi’ does not add up.” Commenting on the PTI politics, she said how “can you blatantly blame foreign conspiracy and call out the US while simultaneously entering contracts for lobbying in the same country? PTI is two-faced about its politics in the country, and the evidence for it is in front of us all.” She further asked why Imran Khan thinks he can receive special treatment. “Other political leaders have compromised and spent years in jails, Asif Ali Zardari spent more than 11 years in jail, Faryal Talpur was picked up in a military-grade vehicle in the middle of the night from the hospital as if she was a terrorist, Maryam Nawaz, too, had a similar experience. So why does Imran Khan think he is above the law or deserves any kind of special treatment,” she questioned.

Despite the fact that the southwestern part of Punjab is ravaged by floods, the PTI is not bothered to either help with flood relief or even talking about it in the Parliament.

She reminded that the military was doing rescue operations in Dera Ghazi Khan due to floods ravaging the province; around 500 people have been evacuated. But the PTI government is not doing anything about the human tragedy afflicting the area they govern.

She added: “PTI is acting like goons, threatening bloodshed and chaos in the country. Imran Khan called for a long march, a march that never was. Very few showed up, which goes to show where the party’s support stands. PPP called for a long march, and we did it without a single pot breaking, without leaving anything harmed; that is what a peaceful long march is like. We cannot continue to just criticize the PTI and their Chairman any longer.”

The PPP leader says the law must and will prevail. “Imran Khan needs to answer for his decisions, resign as the leader, and apologize to the nation for his lies.”