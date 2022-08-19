Staff Reporter

PSF-Combaxx Int’l Squash from 24th

LAHORE – The PSF-Combaxx International Squash Tournament for men will commence at the Mushaf Squash Complex from August 24 to 28. The championship is being organized by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Combaxx Sports, said a press release. The tournament carries prize money of US$12,000. Besides 16 Pakistani players, three each international ranking players from Egypt and Malaysia, respectively, while two from Iran have confirmed their participation for the event.

World No 97 Khaled Labib from Egypt is the top seed of the championship while World No 110 Noor Zaman from Pakistan is the second seed of the tournament.

 

More Stories
Islamabad

Govt fully aware of challenges being faced by country: Pirzada

National

Polio teams vaccinate children in flooded areas of Lakki

Islamabad

Peoples’ interaction can remove perceptions on Xinjiang: Chinese diplomat

National

KP CM directs to pay attention to plantation in urban areas

Islamabad

Customs officers lock horns over change of ‘seniority list’

Islamabad

Govt succeeds in bringing economy out of red zone: Ahsan Iqbal

Karachi

Sindh decides to release Rs3m for each flood-hit district

Karachi

Special treatment given to Imran by accepting nomination papers: Sharjeel Memon

Karachi

PDP questions performance of PPP during rains

International

Damage to Zaporizhzhia plant would be suicide, warns UN chief

1 of 3,750

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More