PSF-Combaxx Int’l Squash from 24th

LAHORE – The PSF-Combaxx International Squash Tournament for men will commence at the Mushaf Squash Complex from August 24 to 28. The championship is being organized by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Combaxx Sports, said a press release. The tournament carries prize money of US$12,000. Besides 16 Pakistani players, three each international ranking players from Egypt and Malaysia, respectively, while two from Iran have confirmed their participation for the event.

World No 97 Khaled Labib from Egypt is the top seed of the championship while World No 110 Noor Zaman from Pakistan is the second seed of the tournament.