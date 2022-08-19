PTI postpones public gatherings in Karachi, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has postponed its public gatherings to be addressed by party chairman Imran Khan in Karachi and Hyderabad after heavy rains spell in the cities.

The party planned public gatherings on August 19 and 20 in Karachi and Hyderabad, however, flood situation in Hyderabad and heavy rain spell in Karachi have forced the PTI leaders to postpone the rallies.

According to the Met Office, Hyderabad has received 204 mm rainfall in last 60 hours which included a devastating rain spell of 92 mm during 12 hours on August 18.

Earlier, in the day it was reported that the heavy rainfall have also forced the party to change venue of its August 19 public gathering in Karachi to be addressed by party chairman Imran Khan. The party decided to change the venue following heavy intermittent rainfall in the city that ruined arrangements for the public gathering at the ground opposite to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The PTI decided to hold the public gathering at Shahra-e-Quaideen on August 19. However, sources said that the party had decided against holding the rally ahead of local government elections and by-elections on National Assembly seats.