Qaiser avoids, KP ex-governor appears before FIA team

Former NA speaker’s lawyer issues letter to FIA to withdraw call-up notice.

Peshawar – While former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser avoided appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency Inquiry Officer in the prohibited funding case, former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman appeared before the FIA officials here on Thursday.

Asad Qaiser, however, issued a letter to the FIA inquiry officer through his lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan asking for the withdrawal of the [FIA’s] call-up notice. The letter states that the case is already under trial in the Peshawar High Court, which is why issuing a call-up notice to his client is illegal.

The lawyer said that his client had already filed a writ petition in the court and the bench has asked FIA to explain if the FIA had the authority to hold an inquiry in this case. Barrister Gohar further said that until a decision is made in the case, any action against his client would be a violation of his rights and a wastage of time and resources. The hearing in the writ petition has been fixed for August 31.

Meanwhile, Shah Farman appeared before the FA team as he had also been asked along with other PTI leaders to testify before the FIA team in Peshawar in connection with the case involving illegal fundraising.

The former governor received a questionnaire during his appearance and was instructed to respond by August 22.