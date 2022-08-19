News Desk

Rain, wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, upper and south Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are also likely at Scattered places in upper Sindh and eastern Balochistan during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit twenty, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy/chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy/ chances of rain-wind/thundershower is likely to prevail in Jammu and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six and Leh twelve degree centigrade.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PML-N MPA booked for threatening RO

National

Govt appoints Jameel Ahmad as Governor SBP

Karachi

Three children saved from drowning in Korangi Nadi

National

PM kicks off nationwide anti-polio drive

National

Imran Khan confuses people by distorting facts: Shehbaz Sharif

National

Court reserves verdict on plea to extend Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand

National

Internet connectivity problems due to ‘issue’ in data networks: PTA

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill shifted to Kohsar police station

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 510 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Islamabad

Govt fully aware of challenges being faced by country: Pirzada

1 of 8,900

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More