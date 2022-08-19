RCCI organises business opportunity conference in Bangkok today

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organise a business opportunity conference in Bangkok, Thailand on August 19, 2022, informed a spokesman on Thursday.

The objective of the conference was to enhance trade links between the Association of South East Nations (ASEAN) countries and bring closer the business community and private sector of Pakistan and Thailand. The BOC will also help to improve bilateral trade, connectivity and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

Nadeem Rauf, president of the chamber, has given the details and said that the business conference is being organised on the sidelines of the 34th achievement awards organized by the chamber.

About 150 businessmen, institutions and government representatives from Thailand including Pakistan are participating in the conference, he said. B2B meetings on the sidelines will also be held and local chambers have shown great interest in meeting with Pakistani businessmen, he said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed between the business community, chambers of commerce and business organisations of the two countries, he added.

He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber has always been pushing for the promotion of regional trade. In this regard, the business conference and awards were held in Malaysia in 2019. Malaysia is an important member of ASEAN.

Nadeem Rauf said that the share of ASEAN countries in world trade is close to 25% and both Pakistan and Thailand being members of ASEAN have brotherly relations.

There are vast opportunities for mutual trade in many sectors including tourism, automobile, construction, seafood, apparel, marble and medicines, he said.