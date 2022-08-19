APP

Rupee depreciates by 7 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD    –    Pakistani rupee on Thursday lost 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 214.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 214.88. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 215 and Rs 218 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 32 paisas and closed at Rs 218.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 218.20. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.58, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 258.74 as compared to its last closing of Rs 259.82. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 58.52 and Rs 57.24 respectively.

