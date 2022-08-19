Saeed Ghani resigns from Sindh cabinet

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday resigned from Sindh cabinet and sent his resignation to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Mr Ghani said that he resigned from the provincial cabinet because he wanted to take part in the election campaign.

Mr Ghani announced his decision on his Twitter handle. “I have sent the resignation from the provincial cabinet to the Chief Minister of Sindh to participate in the election campaign, which has not been accepted yet. As the president of PPP Karachi, I wish to participate in the election campaign with the workers. The decision to accept the resignation has to be taken by the party leadership and the Chief Minister.”

میں نے الیکشن مہم میں حصہ لینے کیلئے صوبائی کابینہ سے استعفی وزیر اعلی کو سندھ بھجوایا ہے جو تاحال منظور نہیں ہوا۔ بحیثیت صدر پی پی پی کراچی میری یہ خواہش ہے کہ میں کارکنوں کے ساتھ الیکشن مہم میں حصہ لوں۔ استعفی کے منظوری کا فیصلہ پارٹی قیادت اور وزیر اعلی صاحب نے کرنا ہے۔ — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) August 19, 2022

Saeed Ghani is Sindh Minister for Labour and Information and Human Resources. He has been a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh since August 2018.