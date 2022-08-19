News Desk

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad after Imran announces nationwide rallies

The Federal government on Friday imposed section 144 in Islamabad after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan announced nationwide rallies to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad in a issued notification stated that there is a ban on the gathering of more than five people at any place, and on all kinds of gatherings, meetings, processions and rallies while this ban was imposed by the Islamabad administration from 23 July 2022.

He further stated strict action will be taken against any violation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Harvard University students meet COAS at GHQ

National

Imran Khan announces nationwide rallies after claiming Shahbaz Gill faced ‘sexual abuse’

National

ECP summons PTI leaders for contemptuous remarks against CEC

National

PTI’s Asad Umar claims police van visited his house

National

Pakistan rejects deliberate Indian attempts of pre-poll rigging in IIOJK

National

Shahbaz Gill faced ‘sexual abuse’, alleges Imran Khan

Karachi

Saeed Ghani resigns from Sindh cabinet

Islamabad

Islamabad court suspends physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

Karachi

Chairman P&D board meets Ifad delegates

National

Sadiqabad: Two WAPDA employees ‘kidnapped’

1 of 8,847

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More