Section 144 imposed in Islamabad after Imran announces nationwide rallies

The Federal government on Friday imposed section 144 in Islamabad after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan announced nationwide rallies to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad in a issued notification stated that there is a ban on the gathering of more than five people at any place, and on all kinds of gatherings, meetings, processions and rallies while this ban was imposed by the Islamabad administration from 23 July 2022.

He further stated strict action will be taken against any violation.