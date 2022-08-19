Shahbaz Gill: PTI protests in Senate against ‘mistreatment’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members staged a protest in Senate against the ‘mistreatment’ of Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

Addressing the floor of the house, Opposition Leader in Senate, Shahzad Waseem said the condition of Shahbaz is worsening and he is not been allowed to meet anyone.

He said the report compiled by the six-member medical board of PIMS revealed Shahbaz Gill’s respiratory tract has shrunk and he was feeling ban in his body.

Waseem said they don’t have any objection to the trial of Shahbaz but it should be fair. “You [govt] are chocking people and setting an example.” The PTI leader kept on asking for a mask during his court appearance today, he said.

The PTI senators surrounded dice of Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and chanted slogans.

Sanjrani asked the lawmakers to record their protest at their seats but they refused and continued chanting slogans after which the session of Senate was adjourned.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Dr Shahbaz Gill was shifted to Kohsar police station from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

A team from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station reached PIMS hospital to shift the former SAPM after a six-member medical board of the hospital declared him ‘fit’ after checking his medical reports.