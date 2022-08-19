News Desk

Shehbaz helpless PM, Miftah is IMF’s spokesperson: Sh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AML-P) leader Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the most helpless PM and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is the spokesperson of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid said that along with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), MQM Pakistan is also pressurizing PM Shehbaz.

While he added that ToshaKhana and Prohibited Funding cases can not cause any harm to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Rashid went on to say that the rulers are plotting a conspiracy against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the Centre. Plotting such things against CM Elahi will destroy the bridge of communication and dialogue.

He further added, “The poor can pay one thing from electricity bill or house rent. The slaughter house has been built. Imran Khan will hold a big rally in Liaquat Bagh on August 21.

