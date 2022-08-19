Special treatment given to Imran by accepting nomination papers: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon vehemently has said that Imran Khan’s nomination papers were full of concealment, discrepancies and fake records. In his tweet on Thursday, the Provincial Minister said that PTI was exerting pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan and due to it Imran Khan’s nomination papers were approved. He pointed out that the Election Commission of Pakistan and the courts had disqualified many politicians of Pakistan in the past in such identical cases.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that unfortunately special treatment in case of Imran Khan is still continued. “Is Imran Khan still above the law?, Is Imran Khan still a Ladla’ ? and Why two laws prevail in the country?,” he asked.