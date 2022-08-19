APP

Stock market loses 195 points

ISLAMABAD    –    The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 195.06 points, a negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 43,481.50 points against 43,676.56 points on the last working day. A total of 621,216,462 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 607,995,986 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.10.496 billion against Rs.11.129 billion on last trading day. As many as 347 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 128 of them recorded gain and 200 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 170,780,000 shares and price per share of Rs.1.44, Cnergyico Pk with volume of 62,882,450 and price per share of Rs.5.85 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 58,046,000 and price per share of Rs.3.47. Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.54.89 per share, closing at Rs.2,000 whereas the runner up was Gatron Ind., the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.56.58 to Rs.381.35.

