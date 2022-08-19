Agencies

Supreme Court rejects policeman’s bail plea in rape case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday rejected the bail petition of suspect Imran, accused of kidnapping and raping a girl.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that a policeman was accused for kidnapping and raping the girl and asked how the court could ignore this matter. Justice Qazi Faez Isa held that the victim’s statement under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) was that police constable Imran raped her.

He said that the Peshawar High Court also upheld the statement under Section 164 against the accused. Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that it was better for the accused to withdraw the bail application. He also directed the trial court to decide the matter expeditiously.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Princess Diana ‘predicted’ her fatal car crash years before her death

International

Damage to Zaporizhzhia plant would be suicide, warns UN chief

Business

Export of telecom, computer, information services crosses $2.6 billion in FY2021-22

Newspaper

Nawaz, Rauf lead Pakistan’s dominant series-clinching win

Headlines

Pakistan, Australia resolve to boost bilateral relations

National

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

National

Minor boy killed

National

Court gives 5-day physical remand of main suspect in girl torture case

National

UAE to invest in Faisalabad on priority basis, says envoy

Multan

Layyah pornography case: main accused held

1 of 9,852

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More