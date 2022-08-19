Three die as dumper runs over passersby

KARACHI – A dumper truck ran over three members of a family in Gulshan-i-Maymar on late Wednesday evening, police said. They said that Bashir Fazal Subhan, 42, along with his two sons and a daughter — Sohrab, 15, Safwan,10 and Anabiya, 5 — was going some place on a motorcycle when a fast-moving dumper hit and ran them over in Ahsanabad near A25 minibus stop.

Gulshan-i-Maymar SHO Bashir Ahmed Wadho said that all the four suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced Subhan, his son Safwan and daughter Anabiya dead on arrival.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed said that they suffered fatal head injuries. She said Sohrab was referred to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a neurosurgery as he suffered a ‘very serious head injury’.

The area SHO said the police arrested the driver, Mushtaq Ahmed, and impounded the dumper.

West-SSP Dr Farrukh Raza said the negligence of the dumper driver caused the accident that took place on the main road. Meanwhile, a young private security guard committed suicide in old city area on Thursday.

The Risala police said that Muzamil Khan, 25, ended his life by shooting himself with his own weapon during his duty at a shop near Moin Plaza.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal proceedings.