Traffic policeman dies after being hit by speeding vehicle

A traffic policeman was run over and killed by a speeding vehicle near Lahore’s Shimla Hill.

According to details, an over-speeding vehicle hit the on-duty traffic policeman, killing the cop – identified as Mahmood Ahmad – on the spot.

A police spokesperson said that the traffic policeman signalled the vehicle carrying milk. The car driver instead of stopping his vehicle, hit Mahmood Ahmed and tried to escape.

The police said the police party on duty chased the fleeing car and later intercepted it and arrested the driver.

Earlier in January, an over-speeding vehicle hit policemen at a police check-point on National Highway, killing one of the cops while injuring another.

According to police, the cops erected a checkpoint at National Highway near Naushahro Feroze and tried to stop a vehicle.

“The vehicle however did not stop and hit two cops standing at the post,” they said adding that the two were shifted to the hospital in injured condition with one of them succumbing to injuries during treatment.