UAE to invest in Faisalabad on priority basis, says envoy

FAISALABAD – UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi on Thursday promised that his country United Arab Emirates (UAE) would take necessary steps for investment particularly in Faisalabad on priority basis.

He was talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) that met him under the chairmanship of President Atif Munir Sheikh. He recalled his previous visit to the FCCI and said that due to Covid, he could not take follow-up measures.

He expressed satisfaction over the untapped potential of Faisalabad and said that he would convince the Dubai-based investors to establish state-of-the-art industrial units in this city. “I shall convince investors to visit Faisalabad in order to explore its potential in different sectors,” he said and added that he would also facilitate Pakistani investors intending to invest in Dubai.

President Atif Munir Sheikh briefed the ambassador about the investment opportunities in the industrial, commercial and business hub of Pakistan. He particularly mentioned the Pakistan Economic Conference and said that it was a great success, as it had successfully identified the different sectors in which safe investment could be made with reasonable profit.

He said that he would share the idea and results of the Pakistan Economic Conference so that investors could critically analyse it before making the investment in a sector of their choice. The FCCI president said that the next meeting could be arranged in Dubai if the Pakistani embassy endorsed the idea.

Rashid Abdulrahman Al-Ali, deputy head of Mission UAE, was also present during the meeting in addition to Rashid Munir, M Azhar Chaudhry, Umar Abdul Latif and Sajjad Anwar.