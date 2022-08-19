Agencies

UNICEF Balochistan’s Field Chief inaugurates vaccine cold room in Lasbela

QUETTA – Field Chief of United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF)  Balochistan Gerida J. Barukla on Thursday inaugurated the vaccine cold room in the flood-affected district Lasbela under the UNICEF Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) programme. DHQ Dr Imran and other officers participated in the opening ceremony while talking to the officers of each health department.  The field chief of UNICEF Balochistan said that 6,000 oral cholera vaccines were given to prevent the disease in the flood-affected areas of Lasbela district.

Vaccination in cholera hotspots plays an important role in early prevention of outbreak. UNICEF was working on this project in collaboration with Balochistan Health Department, she said adding that UNICEF’s OCV programme aims to reduce cholera deaths by 90 percent till 2030.

Gerida said that in 2018, the pace of measures against cholera across the world became very fast, a resolution was passed by the World Health Assembly in 2018 with the aim to control 90 percent of cholera deaths till 2030.

Preventive OCV use to reduce the burden of cholera, prevent its spread and protect people to increase long-term investment in improved water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and ensure a global road-map to 2030, so that communities living in disadvantaged areas facing multiple deprivations had comprehensive access to health and other services, she noted.

On the occasion of her visit to Lasbela, the Chief of UNICEF Balochistan also met Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi.

During the meeting, it was agreed to successfully complete the health care projects in the health sector with the collaboration of UNICEF and the Department of Health.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi said that the project of setting up the latest vaccine cold room in collaboration with UNICEF and Balochistan Health Department would play a key role in routine immunization.

A health plan could be successfully implemented to deliver cholera vaccination campaigns to these communities along with other essential services, he concluded.

 

