Our Staff Reporter

US Commander acknowledges Pakistan Army’s efforts in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI – Commander US CENTCOM along with delegation visited General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Commander CENTCOM had one on one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS). “Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation & stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties were discussed during the meeting,” the ISPR said.

The one on one call was followed by delegation level meeting. Pakistan Army’s counter terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed.  Pakistan – US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

Commander CENTCOM visits GHQ, holds one on one meeting with COAS

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability. Later, the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took keen interest in various historical enclosures.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Princess Diana ‘predicted’ her fatal car crash years before her death

International

Damage to Zaporizhzhia plant would be suicide, warns UN chief

Business

Export of telecom, computer, information services crosses $2.6 billion in FY2021-22

Newspaper

Nawaz, Rauf lead Pakistan’s dominant series-clinching win

Headlines

Pakistan, Australia resolve to boost bilateral relations

National

“There is still time, review your policies,” Imran advises ‘Neutrals’

National

On IMF directives, govt scraps ban on luxury items import

National

Niazi playing mind games: PM

National

Blinken vows to stand by Pakistan in hard times

National

Deadly floods disconnect Balochistan from country

1 of 10,219

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More