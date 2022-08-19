US Commander acknowledges Pakistan Army’s efforts in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI – Commander US CENTCOM along with delegation visited General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Commander CENTCOM had one on one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS). “Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation & stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties were discussed during the meeting,” the ISPR said.

The one on one call was followed by delegation level meeting. Pakistan Army’s counter terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed. Pakistan – US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability. Later, the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took keen interest in various historical enclosures.