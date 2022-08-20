11 die, 949 injured in 913 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE – At least 11 people were killed, while 949 sustained injuries in 913 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 553 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 385 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 467 drivers, 18 underage drivers, 104 pedestrians, and 378 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 268 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 291 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 63 victims.

As many as, 792 motorcycles, 67 auto-rickshaws, 85 cars, 21 vans, 11 buses, 20 trucks and 84 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.