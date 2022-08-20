13 more test positive for Covid-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – As many as 13 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department spokesperson, 655 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 167 while 29,003 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 11 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 156 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

OVER 8.89M PEOPLE VACCINATED IN FAISALABAD

Over 8.89 million people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district. District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun’im said on Friday that 4,767,670 citizens were injected first dose while 4,043,659 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 39,880 health workers were also given first dose while 45,489 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 35,396 first doses and 23,532 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, DHQ Hospital, Govt General Hospital, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Govt General Hospital Samanabad and other hospitals.

, Children Hospital, Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224/R-B, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229/R-B, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153/R-B, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8am to 8pm except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.