55 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE – About 55 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no loss life occurred.

According to the health department, a total 537 cases had been reported so far during the current year while two people died from the virus and 79 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) reported 25 cases in Rawalpindi, 23 in Lahore, two in Gujranwala, two in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, one in Mandi Bahaudin and one case in Okara. Meanwhile, an anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) killed dengue larvae at 2,251 places in the province during daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 417,004 indoor and 109,303 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae. The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

231 new cases of COVID reported in Punjab

About 231 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday in the province while no death was observed.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 519,224 while total deaths were recorded 13,595.

The P&SHD confirmed that 141 new cases were reported in Lahore, two in Sheikhupura, 12 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Faisalabad, 11 in Multan, one in Okara, eight in Bahawalpur, three in Sialkot, three in Rahim Yar Khan, three in Gujranwala, one in Pakpatan, five in Sargodha, one in Vehari, four in Sahiwal, one in Layyah, one in Khanewal, three in Chakwal, one in Attock, one in Jhelum, one in Mianwali, one in Narowal, one in Toba Tek Singh and two cases were reported in Chiniot.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,806,701 tests so far while 501,965 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fourth phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been initiated.