Our Staff Reporter

55 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Lahore-About 55 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no loss life occurred.
According to the health department, a total 537 cases had been reported so far during the current year while two people died from the virus and 79 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the province.
The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) reported 25 cases in Rawalpindi, 23 in Lahore, two in Gujranwala, two in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, one in Mandi Bahaudin and one case in Okara.
Meanwhile, an anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) killed dengue larvae at 2,251 places in the province during daily based surveillance.
The squad conducted surveillance at 417,004 indoor and 109,303 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.
The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran Khan used ‘NAB’ against his political opponents, says Kaira

Islamabad

Imran Khan inviting establishment to interfere in politics, says PPP

Islamabad

The unrelenting health burden of smoking – A pleading call for Tobacco Harm Reduction

National

Relief works continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Sardar Saleh

National

Heavy rain, less resources leave Balochistan in lurch

National

Balochistan CM approves release of Rs2.5b grant-in-aid for 10 universities

National

CM grieved over Karez deaths

National

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

National

Farah Azim expresses sorrow over loss of two lives at Kachibaig’s Karez

Business

Country’s budget deficit skyrockets to Rs5.3 trillion in fiscal year 2021-22

1 of 1,931

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More