6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA – About six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35912 in Balochistan on Friday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1602217 people were screened for the virus, out of which six more were reported positive. As many as 35497 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.